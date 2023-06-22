Bhagwant Mann has lowered dignity of CM’s office: SAD leader Daljit Cheema

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema on Wednesday said the confrontational policy being followed by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with the Constitutional head of the state — the governor — would have dangerous repercussions for the state and its people. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema (File photo)

Addressing a press conference here, the SAD leader said instead of looking after the interests of Punjabis, the chief minister was bent upon getting involved in a slanging match with the governor. “Mann has lowered the dignity of the office he holds,” he said.

Asserting that the chief minister had gone berserk, Cheema said, “What can you expect from a person who used the sacred temple of democracy — the Vidhan Sabha — to insult the symbols of Sikhism and even humiliated ‘kirtanias’.

Referring to the press conference of governor Banwarilal Purohit, the SAD leader said, “The governor has made shocking disclosures. It has now become clear that the screening committee constituted by the AAP to screen applicants for the post of the vice-chancellor of the Punjab Technical University (PTU) was not constituted as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Cheema said the governor had also exposed the chief minister vis-a-vis issue of denial of Rural Development Fund (RDF) dues from the Centre. He said Mann had claimed in the assembly that the governor did not take up the issue with the Centre, but Purohit claimed that he didn’t receive any letter on the issue from the government.

“This is a fit case for moving a privilege motion against the chief minister,” he added.

He said the AAP government failed to release ₹494 crore funds to Panjab University, as it had kept a budget of ₹750 crore for its advertisement.