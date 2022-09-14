Bhagwant Mann meets German firm’s top brass, seeks support on irrigation, yield forecast
Bhagwant Mann called on designated CEO of German firm BayWa Marcus Pöllinger, CEO Vista Dr Heike Bach and senior vice-president, IT Development, BayWa Group, Tobias Horstmann during his tour to Munich
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday solicited the support of leading German company BayWa to address the key issues of climate change, irrigation, yield forecast, harvest progress analysis, assessment of climate change and impact on agriculture production to validate investment plans in the state.
Mann called on designated CEO BayWa Marcus Pöllinger, CEO Vista Dr Heike Bach and Senior vice-president, IT Development, BayWa Group, Tobias Horstmann during his tour to Munich and apprised them about the predominantly agrarian economy of the state. He invited BayWa to provide sustainable agriculture business solutions that will help the mechanisation of Punjab agriculture by digitisation and establishing its operations in the state, adding that it can play an important role in Punjab’s industrial ecosystem in terms of forward value chain linkage. The chief minister also laid thrust on the need for solutions to address various pertinent topics for Punjab like climate change, irrigation, yield forecast, harvest progress analysis, and assessment of climate change impact on agriculture production to validate investment plans. He also extended an invitation to senior officials of BayWa to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled for February 23-24, 2023. Taking part in deliberations, the company gave a presentation on its business operations.
BMW agrees to set up auto part unit in Punjab
The Punjab government on Tuesday said that auto giant BMW has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state. An official spokesperson said that a decision to this effect was taken during chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to BMW headquarters in Munich. Buoyed over the company’s decision, Mann said that this will be the second unit of the company in India as already one such unit was operational in Chennai, according to an official release.
The chief minister said that this will give a major boost to industrial growth of the state and open new vistas of employment for youth. He also invited BMW to collaborate with the state in the E-Mobility sector. “Punjab’s EV Policy is expected to usher in a new era for the E-Mobility sector in the state,” he said.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
