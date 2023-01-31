Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul, Priyanka snowball fight warms hearts

Aside from the hard-hitting politics on the valedictory function of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the high-profile politicians and guests present in Kashmir appeared to have made some pleasurable and surprising memories owing to the overnight snowfall in the serene cold Himalayan valley.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the brother-sister duo, indulged in what Kashmiris call ‘Sheeni jung’ or throwing snow over each other, a glimpse of which they shared with their social media followers on Facebook.

Rahul’s Facebook page shared a 37-second video with Abha Hanjura “Hukus Bukus” ballad track in the background. Kashmiri kids would often enjoy the melodic rhythm of traditional folk ‘Hukus Bukus Teli-Wan Che-Kus’ from their elders to lull them to sleep or recite among themselves when they would play indoors during winters marking each other hands on each melodic word.

The video starts with Rahul, wearing his white T-shit and a half jacket, hiding two snowballs in his hands which he smashes on Priyanka’s head who rushes to rub snow over his woolen cap and beardy cheeks before the two siblings give each other a hug.

“Sheen Mubarak! A beautiful last morning at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite, in Srinagar,” Rahul wrote on Facebook, though many average Kashmiris would take exception to ‘sheen mubarak’ saying it was a way to romanticise the difficulties which snowfall brings on ordinary people.

Later, while delivering his speech during BJY function at SK Stadium, Rahul was seen in a grey Kashmiri pheran. Many times, politicians have worn pheran in Kashmir in an attempt to strike a chord with the common Kashmiris. PM Narendra Modi also wore it in the stadium in 2014.

Wearing a karakuli cap, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while starting his speech at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, could not help but express his surprise on the snowfall in Kashmir.

“Snow is falling. We have come from Karnataka and it is a new thing that this much snow falls. We have not seen this, it is a novel ambiance,” he said.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar was astonished by the beauty of Valley particularly after snowfall and released a video.

For many common yatris, it was a totally different experience some of whom had worn multiple layers of clothes to ward off chill.

“It is a mesmerising feeling. Never had I imagined I would experience Kashmir under a blanket of snow, “ said a yatri from UP.

Meanwhile, Union information and broadcasting minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur took a political jibe at Rahul Gandhi over their snowfall escapade.

“Rahul ji and Priyanka ji while playing with snowballs and having a picnic should thank Modi ji that today because of him you, your family, your party, your leaders and workers are roaming in Kashmir fearlessly… they are able to hoist the flag at the Lal Chowk. But far from thanking, you are doing politics here too,” he said.