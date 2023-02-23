: The issue of the killing of two Muslim men allegedly by cow vigilantes in Bhiwani district rocked the Haryana assembly for the second day on Wednesday, with Congress MLAs from Nuh launching a blistering attack against the state government during the Zero Hour, accusing it of giving “political patronage” to goons roaming in the guise of gaurakshaks in the district and questioning the role of police in the case. Bhiwani killings: Cong MLAs accuse govt of shielding cow vigilantes (Representational pic) (HT File)

Mohammad Ilyas, Congress MLA from Punhana segment of the district, said that the Haryana Police was hand in glove with the accused responsible for the grisly deaths of two Muslim men- Mohammad Junaid and Mohammad Nasir from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan- whose charred bodies were recovered from inside a car in Bhiwani district on February 16.

“Can there be any atrocity bigger than this one?” asked Ilyas, whose certain sharp words, which were expunged, evoked strong reaction from the ruling BJP MLAs.

The MLA said nobody in Mewat indulges in cow slaughter and accused the Haryana police of being involved in the kidnapping of the deceased.

“Instead of nabbing the accused, Haryana police protected the criminals... the people of minority community in Haryana are feeling insecure,” he said, reiterating his accusations that the victims were allegedly killed in police presence.

Family members of the deceased had alleged that Nasir and Junaid were killed after they were abducted by cow vigilantes. Ismail, the brother of Junaid, had alleged that the victims were taken to a police station after being assaulted, but the police personnel in Nuh refused to take them into custody.

Another Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who represents Ferozepur Jhirka in the district, said the self- styled gaurakshaks were actually criminals who murdered two innocent Muslim men.

He said the state government has been shielding these right-wing goons who were terrorising Muslims in Nuh.

“The so-called gaurakshaks also harass Muslim women. The accused behind Bhiwani deaths have strong political connections,” he said.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Aftab Ahmed had also raised the issue, saying Muslims of the state were feeling insecure.

“The so-called gaurakshaks (arrested in Bhiwani deaths) have a criminal background... and the state government supports such criminals,” Ahmed, who is also a deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), had said.