Biker killed in Pinjore hit-and-run

A speeding vehicle claimed the life of a motorcyclist at Madawala in Pinjore’s Nanakpur area on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Makhan Singh, a resident of Pinjore, worked as a welder locally. (iStock)

The deceased, identified as Makhan Singh, a resident of Pinjore, worked as a welder locally.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

His father, Iqbal Singh, a labourer, told police that on Thursday, after his son did not return home till 9 pm, they started searching for him. They eventually found that Makhan had met with an accident near the petrol pump in Nanakpur.

He alleged that an unidentified vehicle hit Makhan’s motorcycle from behind and sped off, leaving him bleeding.

Makhan was rushed to a hospital in Baddi, where he was declared dead. The unidentified driver was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station. Efforts are underway to trace and nab the accused, said police.

Truck crushes 33-year-old biker near Airport Chowk in Mohali

Mohali A tipper truck crushed a 33-year-old motorcyclist to death near Airport Chowk in Mohali on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Amrik Singh, 33, lived in Mohali’s Tangori village.

His relative Tarsem Singh told police that he and his uncle’s son Amrik had met near Airport Chowk.

From there, they both set out towards their village on their respective motorcycles.

On the way, Amrik stopped near a petrol pump to have a sip of water. While resuming his journey, he was crossing the slip road, when a speeding tipper truck, coming from the airport side, ran over him and fled the scene.

A grievously injured Amrik Singh was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Based on the statements of Tarsem, police booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.