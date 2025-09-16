Bikram Majithia’s brother-in-law skips vigilance probe, fresh summons issued for today

In the ongoing disproportionate assets case against former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, his brother-in-law Gajpat Singh Grewal failed to appear before the vigilance bureau for questioning on Monday despite being summoned. Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia received partial relief as the court allowed him to meet his family members and lawyers twice a week in a separate room (PTI)

Grewal did not cite any reason for his failure to appear before the bureau. As a result, the bureau has issued him fresh summons under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), asking him to appear before the investigators on Tuesday at 11 am.

Meanwhile, Majithia continues to remain lodged in Nabha jail, sharing a barrack with other undertrial prisoners and hardened criminals. Last Wednesday, a local court dismissed his plea for a separate cell. While rejecting the request, the court directed the Punjab government and jail authorities to ensure strict security for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader in accordance with the high court guidelines and prison rules.

Majithia received partial relief as the court allowed him to meet his family members and lawyers twice a week in a separate room. His counsel, Arshdeep Singh Kaler, clarified that the permission extends to up to 10 approved individuals, including his legal team, and that these meetings will take place face-to-face. Earlier, Majithia’s bail plea before the district court had also been rejected.