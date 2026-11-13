Bilaspur police freeze drug traffickers’ assets worth ₹2 cr

The Bilaspur police have frozen assets worth nearly ₹2 crore allegedly belonging to drug traffickers in recent months as part of its crackdown on the financial networks associated with the illegal drug trade, officials said on Thursday. The total value of assets frozen by the police this year has reached ₹3.01 crore (HT)

With this, the total value of assets frozen by the police this year has reached ₹3.01 crore. According to the police, these individuals and their family members and associates failed to provide satisfactory evidence of having acquired the properties through legitimate sources of income.

In a case registered at the Sadar police station, the police froze assets worth ₹1.02 crore, including a house and six vehicles, belonging to an accused and his associates. The police had seized 9.11 grams of heroin in the case.

In another case registered at the Barmana police station, a truck worth around ₹20 lakh and ₹3.10 lakh in bank deposits were frozen from the assets of Anil Kumar, alias Pintu. Nine cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against Anil so far.

In another seizure involving 175 grams of heroin, assets worth ₹16 lakh, including two vehicles and ₹2 lakh in drug money, were frozen in a case registered at the Jhandutta police station.

The police also froze assets worth ₹12.10 lakh, including a car and a motorcycle, in a case registered at the Sadar police station. The police had seized 9.05 grams of heroin in the case. In two other cases registered at the Swarghat and Barmana police stations, the police froze assets worth ₹11.37 lakh and ₹2.10 lakh, respectively.