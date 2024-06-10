Bittu fits the bill in BJP’s ‘big’ Punjab game

As the Bharatiya Janata Party tries to forge its way alone in Punjab, 49-year-old former Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu seems to have emerged as a vital cog in the saffron party’s scheme of things in the state. On Monday, Bittu, who took oath as minister of state, was assigned twin portfolios of railways and food processing. BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his swearing-in ceremony that took place in Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

Bittu is the first leader from Punjab, who has ever been allotted an important portfolio like railways even though he will be MoS and work with Union minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Known for his aggressive style of functioning, Bittu has leapfrogged many experienced politicians in the BJP state unit to make it to PM Narendra Modi’s 3.0 cabinet.

As per sources in the state unit, former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal, Chandigarh University chancellor and nominated Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Punjab minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, who narrowly lost from Ferozepur, and ex-diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar, were also considered for the post but in the end, the party high command went with Bittu.

Besides age, Bittu, a three-time MP, has a political legacy of his grandfather former CM Beant Singh, who was assassinated in 1995 while in office. Beant Singh is known for his tough stance on terrorism and is credited for wiping out the extremist elements in the state.

“Despite losing on all 13 LS seats, the saffron party is looking to consolidate the gains in the state. The vote share has jumped to 18.5% and will be crucial by the time the 2027 assembly polls come. Those who are criticising Bittu just because he is now with the BJP should know that he was elected MP thrice from the Congress, the party accused of many atrocities committed on Sikhs— be it Operation Bluestar or the 1984 riots after the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi. BJP needed a young and aggressive face for Punjab and Bittu fits into the agenda. He is a Jat-Sikh which can give the party traction among Sikh voters,” a senior BJP leader from Punjab said, pleading anonymity.

The above-quoted leader went on to add that Bittu is being considered as a future face of the party who has an image of a nationalist and is known for his anti-Khalistan views. “It suits BJP’s ideology and line of action for Punjab,’ he added.

Political expert Parmod Kumar feels Bittu has many challenges and time will tell if the BJP’s bet pays off.

“BJP may be seeing a strong leader in Bittu but how far he will be able to reconcile with the emerging radical assertions in the state, farmer’s unrest and aspirations of people living on the margins and scheduled caste, only time will tell. Further, Punjab’s economy is stagnating, how far will he be able to get a special package from the Central government to give urgently needed push? These are the challenges,” Kumar said, who is director, institute for development and communication (IDC), Chandigarh.