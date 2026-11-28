A businessman, who is also a BJP leader, was allegedly threatened with death following an altercation at a wedding function at a Resort on Pakhowal Road. The complainant has also alleged that the accused had opened fire in the air to threaten him.

Complainant also alleged that accused opened fire in the air. (HT) more less

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Acting on a complaint lodged by Mohit Sood, a resident of South City, the Sadar police have registered a case against Arminder Sharma alias Chinu.

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In his complaint, Mohit said he had attended a function at a Resort on November 25, 2026, along with his friend Tejinder Singh Raja. The accused, who was also present at the function, picked an argument with Tejinder while under the influence of alcohol and made objectionable remarks about Mohit in front of him.

The complainant alleged that the accused tried to contact him over the phone. After receiving a missed call from him on November 26, Mohit called him back, but he allegedly abused him and threatened to kill him.

Mohit alleged that the accused also used abusive language against his family members and threatened to harm them. He told the police that he was an active BJP leader and claimed that the accused had threatened to get him eliminated while boasting of his alleged links with gangsters.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant told the police that he had CCTV footage and other evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant told the police that he had CCTV footage and other evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO at Sadar police station, said an FIR has been lodged under Sections 74, 351(2) and 125 of the BNS, along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.