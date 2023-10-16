BJP adds 77 members to executive in Himachal

Shimla Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Rajiv Bindal announced a 77-member working committee. Himachal BJP chief Rajeeb Bindal announced the names (HT File Photo)

A total of 28 senior and 35 special invitee members have been included in the committee.

Along with MLAs, former and current, former MPs have also got a place in the working committee.

Bindal handed over the command of BJP Kisan Morcha to Sanjeev Deshta. Bilal Ahmed will head the minority front in the state. Bilal, who has previously been a member of the national executive committee of minority morcha and state vice-president, is the main minority face of BJP in Himachal.

Bindal said that the senior invited members include Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, Maheshwar Singh, Suresh Chandel, Kishan Kapoor, Anil Sharma, Mahendra Singh Thakur, Dr. Ramlal Markanda , Virendra Kashyap, Rakesh Pathania, Ramesh Dhawala, Ravindra Singh Ravi, Suresh Bhardwaj, Rajendra Garg, Sarveen Chaudhary, Vijay Mankotia, Rakesh Kalia, Pawan Nayyar, Arjun Singh, Vijaya Jyoti Sen, Yuvraj Bodh, Rupa Sharma, Ganesh Dutt, Rakesh Sharma, Shailendra Chauhan, Khushi Ram Balnatah, Jiya Lal, Vinod Chandel and Omkar Naihariya.

