The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana came to power not on the strength of public sentiment, but through “manipulation, misuse of the Election Commission and black money”, alleged Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on Wednesday. During his address at Niwarsi village of Ladwa, he also claimed that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s assembly constituency was among these 23 seats. (HT File)

“Such a government formed after ‘vote chori’ will be voted out of power in the 2029 assembly elections,” Hooda said during a public meeting in Kairwali village of Karnal under the “vote bachao, desh bachao” chaupal abhiyan.

Later, he also addressed two similar programmes in Shahabad and Ladwa constituencies of Kurukshetra district with Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary, local MLAs and unit leaders.

Quoting a latest report by an independent news organisation, the Congress leader alleged that the post-5pm voting data for 200 seats across three states, including 23 seats of Haryana, is missing from the Election Commission’s (EC) report.

During his address at Niwarsi village of Ladwa, he also claimed that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s assembly constituency was among these 23 seats.

“Where, after all, has this data gone? The EC maintains a record of the votes polled in every constituency. The voting percentage declared at 12 midnight on polling day was 61%. How did it rise to 68% on the day of counting? The difference between the vote shares of the BJP and Congress in Haryana was just 0.3% (approximately 14,000 votes). Had the Congress received 14,000 more votes, it would have formed the government,” he said.

“Through the Special Intensive revision (SIR), the EC has deleted approximately 40 lakh (18–20%) votes in Haryana by declaring them invalid. If the commission itself acknowledges that these votes had been wrongly registered, the big question is: who cast these fake votes in the elections? This raises a very serious question mark over the impartiality of the EC,” he said.

Hooda said that as long as governments are formed through manipulation, the people will continue to be neglected. He claimed that in the last 12 years, not a single university, hospital or college has been established and on the other hand, “the saffron party has managed to build grand offices across the country”.

He also raised questions on the replacement of the then CM Manohar Lal Khattar with the then Kurukshetra MP Saini in 2024, mentioning, “This was the biggest proof that had the government performed well, there would have been no need to replace a 10-year-long serving CM just before the elections. The BJP had realised that it had not delivered good governance and that the people were unhappy.”