BJP leader shot dead over land dispute in Haryana’s Sonepat

A 42-year-old local BJP leader was shot dead by his neighbour in Sonepat district allegedly over a land dispute, police said on Saturday. Surendra Jawahar, the president of BJP’s Mundlana mandal in Sonepat, who was shot dead by his neighbour over a land dispute on Friday night. (HT file photo)

Surendra Jawahar, the president of BJP’s Mundlana mandal in Sonepat, was also the ‘nambardar’ or village headman responsible for land revenue collection and maintaining land records, the police said.

His murder was the fallout of an ongoing land dispute. The attacker, identified as Mannu, allegedly opened fire on him on Friday night. CCTV footage shows Jawahar entering a shop to save his life even as the attacker chased him and shot him dead.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime), Gohana, Rishi Kant said the accused was arrested and booked for murder. “His interrogation is on,” he said.

In his complaint, Jawahar’s uncle Sultan Singh said that he was shot at thrice. “My nephew had bought three bighas from Mannu’s uncle and aunt. This land was under litigation and Mannu was threatening him.”

The body was sent to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women in Khanpur Kalan for post-mortem.

The victim was in the INLD before he joined the BJP. In 2021, he was BJP’s state president in the panchayati raj wing.