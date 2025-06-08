BJP pushed Himachal into financial crisis during its tenure: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu once again lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while blaming the saffron party’s predecessor government for pushing the state in financial crisis. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu once again lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while blaming the saffron party’s predecessor government for pushing the state in financial crisis. (HT File)

Sukhu was addressing a public meeting at Daulatpur Chowk in Una district on Saturday.

Taking jibe at the BJP, Sukhu said, “During five years of its regime, the BJP kept on boasting about the ‘double engine sarkar’, but could not significantly contribute to the development of the state and raised loans from the Centre, thus pushing the state in financial crisis”.

He said that to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant, the Congress government was determined to take some harsh decisions to improve the economy with co-operation of the people of the state.

CM on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs. 75.10 crore in Gagret in Una district.

The Chief Minister announced additional funds for the remaining work on the Daulatpur-Bhadrakali road, for which ₹15 crore has already been spent. He also declared that the necessary funds will be released to complete the remaining construction work of the new building of Gagret Hospital.

The Chief Minister informed the public that the survey work for the Hoshiarpur-Nadaun four-lane road project has been completed and the construction work will commence shortly. He further assured that the Shivbari Fair will be granted district-level status. In addition, the vacant posts of doctors at Daulatpur Chowk and Gagret Primary Health Centres will be filled soon to improve healthcare services in the region. The Chief Minister also announced the installation of tube wells in water-scarce areas of the Gagret Assembly Constituency to address the issue of drinking water shortage.

He also mentioned that there were some concerns regarding the establishment of a Bulk Drug Park in Haroli. However, the construction of the park is now set to begin soon.

Criticizing the previous government’s education policies, the Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh, once ranked among the top states in quality education, has dropped down to 21st position due to “flawed policies” of the previous BJP government.

“The present government has decided to merge such schools to ensure qualitative education and a better future for students,” said the chief minister.

He added that Una district has become the first solar-powered district in the state. Solar power projects of 32 MW in Pekhubela, 5 MW in Bhanjal, and 10 MW in Aghlaur have been completed in record time. Additionally, projects with a combined capacity of 163 MW are under construction, involving an investment of ₹500 crore.

“In the future, Una will not only meet its electricity demands but also supply power to other districts. Moreover, an ultra-modern Bulk Drug Park is coming up in Haroli, which will create job opportunities and significantly strengthen Una’s industrial presence,” added Sukhu.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, in his address, said that ₹170 crore has been invested solely in water supply schemes in the Gagret Assembly Constituency. “This will offer a permanent solution to drinking water and irrigation problems,” said Agnihotri.