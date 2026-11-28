Amid Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding protests seeking resignation over his remarks in the Himachal Pradesh assembly concerning the Rafale fighter aircraft, revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister, Jagat Singh Negi, categorically denied having made any statement against the Indian Army and challenged the BJP to point out any such remark in his speech.

Jagat Singh Negi (HT File)

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“Show me where I have spoken against the army. In my statement, there is not a single word against the army. Is mentioning Rafale an insult to the army?,” he asked while speaking to the media in Shimla on Friday.

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Negi alleged that the BJP had deliberately linked his remarks on the Rafale aircraft with the army to divert attention from the issues he had raised during the assembly proceedings.

He said his statement was specifically about the cost of the Rafale aircraft and allegations concerning its pricing, claiming that aircraft which he said were earlier valued at around ₹700 crore were subsequently purchased at approximately ₹2,300 crore.

Clarifying his remarks about the aircraft and Pakistan, Negi said he had referred to the Rafale in the context of the controversy over its performance and claims made during political discussions.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the controversy was deliberately created after his speech, alleging that BJP leaders had attempted to turn his statement into an issue of alleged disrespect towards the armed forces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the controversy was deliberately created after his speech, alleging that BJP leaders had attempted to turn his statement into an issue of alleged disrespect towards the armed forces. {{/usCountry}}

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Negi said that the Leader of the Opposition had intervened in the assembly shortly after his statement on November 18 but had not accused him of insulting the army at that time.

He alleged that the controversy was subsequently manufactured as a political strategy after his remarks on the RSS ideology, the BJP’s 12-year tenure and other issues during the assembly debate had put the opposition on the defensive.

“The entire controversy was a well-planned conspiracy. They had nothing to counter what I had raised, so the next day they deliberately dragged me into another controversy which was completely far from the truth,” he said.

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‘BJP delaying implementation of women’s reservation’

Negi accused the BJP-led central government of delaying the implementation of women’s reservation and using the proposed delimitation exercise for political gains.

Negi questioned the Centre’s decision to convene a special session of Parliament when the monsoon session had not been formally concluded and the winter session was yet to be convened.

He questioned the urgency behind holding a special session and said the government should explain why it was not following the regular parliamentary procedure.