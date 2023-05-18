To mark 9 years of Modi government: BJP to hold rallies in all Lok Sabha segments of state, says Dhankar

Ahead of the general elections next year, the BJP will hold a rally each in all 10 Lok Sabha seats of the state to celebrate the nine years of Modi government at the Centre in June. Ahead of the general elections next year, the BJP will hold a rally each in all 10 Lok Sabha seats of the state to celebrate the nine years of Modi government at the Centre in June. (HT File Photo)

This was stated by the party’s state president OP Dhankar at a press conference on Wednesday on the sidelines of the state executive meeting at Maharaja Agrasen College in Yamunanagar.

Dhankar added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other Union ministers might address them.

The meeting was also attended by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, Union ministers from Haryana, BJP MPs, state cabinet ministers and all BJP MLAs.

Dhankar said that it was discussed how the achievements and schemes of the Modi government will be disseminated to the last man and another meeting of 302 mandals will be organised on May 21 for the same.

“On May 30, the Prime Minister will address a virtual rally. On the same day, several events will be kicked off at each constituency and at booth level. From June 20 to 30, a mahasampark abhiyan will be organised for each section of society,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Khattar listed out the schemes of his government.

“Our welfare schemes have been praised by the Prime Minister. Several states have also adopted them. On lines of Ayushman Bharat scheme, we are giving free health treatment up to ₹5 lakh by issuing Chirayu Card,” he said.