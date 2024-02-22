BKU Charuni to block Haryana roads for two hours today

To mark their protest against the death of a farmer at Datta Singhwala-Khanauri border, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) members will on Thursday block major roads across the state for two hours. Police and farmers clash at the Shambhu border of Punjab and Haryana. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

In a video message released on Wednesday, union head Gurnam Singh Charuni said the death was unfortunate and appealed for peaceful means of protests.

“The union farmers will block major roads in every district for two hours from 12 pm to 2 pm to protest against the death of the young farmer. Our protest should be held peacefully and there should be no clash with the forces in any form,” he said.

Charuni said their earlier decision to burn effigies at tehsils has been dropped given the tense situation in the state.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesperson Rakesh Bains also condemned the death of the young farmer and told HT, “The death in police action is unfortunate. It is shielding the interests of corporations when farmers are fighting for their rights. As per the call of our president, our members will protest against the killing in large numbers.”

BKU (Tikait) state president Rattan Mann, meanwhile, led the protests in Yamunanagar amid heavy police presence, saying “The government’s effort to curb the voice of farmers shows that they are hell bent to benefit the corporate houses.”

State and central forces deployed at Shambhu barrier on Haryana-Punjab border on Wednesday thwarted renewed attempts of the farmer unions to break barricades on the ninth day of the protest.