Block Samiti member shoots younger brother dead in Amritsar

A Block Samiti member reportedly affiliated with the ruling AAP allegedly shot and killed his younger brother following a domestic dispute in Amritsar’s Pandori Waraich village on Tuesday. Simrandeep Singh, 40, the victim. He succumbed to two gunshots to the chest and head. (HT)

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the accused, Kirandeep Singh, and his younger brother, Simrandeep Singh, 40, alias Prince, had been embroiled in a family feud for some time.

The dispute escalated at the family’s home on Tuesday morning when Kirandeep, in a fit of rage, opened fire with his licensed pistol, hitting Simrandeep with two bullets in the chest and head around 10 am.

Simrandeep, who had secured a job in the railways on compassionate grounds after his father’s death, sustained critical injuries and died on the spot before medical assistance could arrive.

Superintendent of police (SP) Ramandeep Singh, who rushed to the scene along with the police party, said the accused fled with the weapon and teams had been deputed to apprehend him. He said police took possession of the deceased’s body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

He said the initial investigation revealed that a domestic dispute had been ongoing between the brothers for the past few years.