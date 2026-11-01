Missing for 2 months in US, Punjab-origin woman found dead in California canal

The body of a 72-year-old Punjab-origin woman who went missing in California two months ago has been found in a canal.

Ajit Kaur had been missing since August 23. (HT File Photo)

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Ajit Kaur had been missing since August 23, the Ceres police department said in a press release.

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An employee of the Turlock Irrigation District (TID) found the body on October 24 while patrolling in the Lower Lateral 3 Canal near Central Avenue and Keyes Road in Ceres.

Ajit Kaur was last seen on August 23, when she left her home at the Casa Grande Apartment complex wearing a peach salwar suit with a dupatta. Over the last two months, her family members had shared appeals for information on her whereabouts on social media.

“Kaur was reported missing from the Casa Grande Apartment complex, located at 3100 Whitmore Avenue in Ceres. During the investigation, information led investigators to believe Kaur may have entered the TID canal located directly east of the apartment complex, which runs parallel to Moore Road,” police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Ceres Police said throughout the investigation, the department pursued available leads and conducted extensive efforts to locate Kaur. Officers and detectives canvassed the surrounding area, including canal areas throughout Ceres, to locate surveillance footage that could help determine her whereabouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ceres Police said throughout the investigation, the department pursued available leads and conducted extensive efforts to locate Kaur. Officers and detectives canvassed the surrounding area, including canal areas throughout Ceres, to locate surveillance footage that could help determine her whereabouts. {{/usCountry}}

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The department also requested assistance from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, which provided a K9 trained to track and locate missing persons.

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On October 24, a Turlock employee on patrol duty noticed what looked like human remains in the Lower Lateral 3 Canal.

Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the remains were human, which were then sent to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office, where the body was identified on October 27. Further investigation into Kaur’s death is underway.

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