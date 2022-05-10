Bomb blast threats: Punjab intelligence wing asks security agencies to beef up arrangements

: The Punjab intelligence wing has asked the law enforcement agencies in the state to take all preventive measures and beef up security following the receipt of two letters from a “commander” of Pakistan-based banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, threatening to target VIPs and blow up railway stations, bridges, worship places and other major installations across the state.

According to the advisory issued by the state intelligence wing, a copy of which is in possession of Hindustan Times, a central agency stated that the letters are written by one Salim Ansari, so called area commander of banned militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan.

The letters were received through a post in the offices of DRM, Ferozepur and station superintendent, railway station Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district on April 27. Ansari threatened to blow up railway stations, bridges at various places in the state on May 21 and religious places, military camps and other major installations on May 23.

He also threatened to assassinate the chief minister and governor of Punjab, the advisory, dated April 29, issued by special DGP, intelligence, Prabodh Kumar said.

Kumar, in his letter addressed to all the commissioners of police in the state, senior superintendents of police, special DGP, railways, Punjab, ADGP security, ADGP internal security, ADGP law and order, has advised to strengthen the security arrangements and take all the preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident.

“It is further requested that a state of vigil be maintained at railway stations, tracks and railway bridges in Punjab and adequate force may suitably be deployed for patrolling at the railway property at sensitive points,” read the advisory letter.

