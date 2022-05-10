Bomb blast threats: Punjab intelligence wing asks security agencies to beef up arrangements
: The Punjab intelligence wing has asked the law enforcement agencies in the state to take all preventive measures and beef up security following the receipt of two letters from a “commander” of Pakistan-based banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, threatening to target VIPs and blow up railway stations, bridges, worship places and other major installations across the state.
According to the advisory issued by the state intelligence wing, a copy of which is in possession of Hindustan Times, a central agency stated that the letters are written by one Salim Ansari, so called area commander of banned militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan.
The letters were received through a post in the offices of DRM, Ferozepur and station superintendent, railway station Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district on April 27. Ansari threatened to blow up railway stations, bridges at various places in the state on May 21 and religious places, military camps and other major installations on May 23.
He also threatened to assassinate the chief minister and governor of Punjab, the advisory, dated April 29, issued by special DGP, intelligence, Prabodh Kumar said.
Kumar, in his letter addressed to all the commissioners of police in the state, senior superintendents of police, special DGP, railways, Punjab, ADGP security, ADGP internal security, ADGP law and order, has advised to strengthen the security arrangements and take all the preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident.
“It is further requested that a state of vigil be maintained at railway stations, tracks and railway bridges in Punjab and adequate force may suitably be deployed for patrolling at the railway property at sensitive points,” read the advisory letter.
Ludhiana | 22-year-old ends life; suspected his girlfriend of ‘cheating’
A 22-year-old man ended his life at his residence in Chhawni Mohalla, allegedly over suspicion that his girlfriend was cheating on him. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the duo on the complaint of the victim's father. The complainant said that his son works as a salesman in a shop and was in a relationship with a woman. The victim's father also said the accused were threatening his son over phone.
AAP makes Durgesh Pathak in-charge for Rajinder Nagar bypoll
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak was on Monday appointed the election in-charge of Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where the party is gearing up for the by-election. The seat was vacated after its then MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. The AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Monday held a party workers' conference and kicked off its poll plans.
Ludhiana | 2 dead, 4 hurt as two cars collide near Machhiwara
Two persons died while four others, including a 10-year-old boy, suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two cars on Pawat Canal bridge near Machhiwara on Monday morning. The victims have been identified as Pritam Kaur, 65, of Dhandhe village and Milan Sehgal of Guru Nanak Nagar Bhamian road, Ludhiana. The injured are Gurnoor Singh, 10, Hargunpreet Singh of Bondli village, Baljit Kaur and Manish, 36, of 33 Futta road of Ludhiana.
BJP’s Tajinder Bagga moves Delhi court; wants phone returned, security
Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, on Monday moved two separate applications before a Delhi court, seeking directions to the Delhi Police “for the extension and enhancement” of his security and for “releasing his and his father's cellphones”.
Labourer bludgeons roommate to death after spat in Ludhiana
A 27-year-old labourer allegedly bludgeoned Haseen's roommate to death under the influence of liquor, in Dhandhari on late Sunday night. The accused, identified as Haseen, 27, later took the victim, Dilshad, 42, to the hospital in a three-wheeler and fled after the latter was declared dead. “As Dilshad started bleeding, Haseen arranged a three-wheeler and took him to the civil hospital,” said Sahnewal station house officer, inspector Pawan Kumar.
