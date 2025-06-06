Both BJP, AAP playing politics over Op Sindoor: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday said both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were playing politics over ‘Operation Sindoor’. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the BJP is trying to gain political mileage out of it, the AAP is questioning its success. (HT File)

“It is clear that the AAP and BJP are two sides of the same coin. Both are trying to do petty politics in the name of Operation Sindoor. While the BJP is trying to gain political mileage out of it, the AAP is questioning its success,” said Warring in a statement.

Stating that the BJP leaders were behaving as if they had physically fought on the border and defeated Pakistan, he said, “Operation Sindoor is not Operation Lotus. We acknowledge your skills that you employ during Operation Lotus, but please, for the sake of dignity and glory of our Defence Forces, don’t try to lay claim over their victory for your petty political ends.”

Hitting out at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Warring said, “It is quite unbecoming of a chief minister to question the operation when the whole world has acknowledged that Indian defence forces have dealt a heavy blow to Pakistan. You have every right to question the BJP’s intentions and motives, but dare not question the capability of our defence forces.”