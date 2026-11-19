A 23-year-old man from Bhiwani, declared brain-dead following an accident, has given a new lease of life to five people through organ donation after his family consented in an extraordinary gesture of humanity.

PGIMS director Dr M G Vashisht said the family had demonstrated that one could give life to others even after death. (HT Photo)

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After the organ retrieval process was completed, doctors, nursing staff, police personnel, and family members at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, bid Abhishek Kumar an emotional farewell. His body was brought out of the trauma centre adorned with flowers.

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PGIMS vice-chancellor Dr H K Aggarwal, who joined other officials in paying their last respects, said the youth had not merely left the world but continued to live through five people whose lives had been transformed by his donation.

Explaining the distribution of organs, Dr Aggarwal said one kidney was transplanted into a patient at PGIMS, while the second was sent to Command Hospital, Chandimandir. His liver was transported to Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, and both corneas were donated to PGIMS, Rohtak. The donations would help a kidney patient overcome dependence on dialysis, provide a new lease of life to a liver patient and restore eyesight to two people.

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{{^usCountry}} The organ retrieval and transportation operation began late night and continued until early morning. Several teams of doctors worked through the night to ensure that the organs were retrieved, preserved and transported within the stipulated time for transplantation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organ retrieval and transportation operation began late night and continued until early morning. Several teams of doctors worked through the night to ensure that the organs were retrieved, preserved and transported within the stipulated time for transplantation. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Aggarwal said the Haryana Police played a crucial role in ensuring timely transportation by creating green corridors. Following coordination from the office of director general of police Ajay Singhal, police teams in Panchkula, Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Gurugram and Bhiwani facilitated the movement of ambulances. Police personnel remained deployed on roads throughout the night to ensure uninterrupted passage.

PGIMS director Dr M G Vashisht said the family had demonstrated that one could give life to others even after death. He said the institute would continue to promote organ donation and honour families who take such humanitarian decisions during difficult times.

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