Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF man mowed down by goods train in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

BSF man mowed down by goods train in Ludhiana

The deceased BSF man, identified as Shinde Kishore Gangadhar of Nashik, Maharashtra, was posted at Khasa in Amritsar; he was mowed down by a goods train in Ludhiana
The 34-year-old BSF man died after being mowed down by a goods train near Kundan Puri railway lines in Ludhiana. (HT File)
The 34-year-old BSF man died after being mowed down by a goods train near Kundan Puri railway lines in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 34-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) man died after being mowed down by a goods train near Kundan Puri railway lines in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Shinde Kishore Gangadhar of Nashik, Maharashtra, was posted at Khasa in Amritsar. The body was taken to the local civil hospital for autopsy.

Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh, investigating officer, said the incident took place around 12.30 pm, adding that Gangadhar could not spot the goods train coming towards him while crossing the railway lines and was mowed down.

“We have handed over the body to the BSF officials from Amritsar after conducting the post mortem. The family was informed”, ASI added.

GRP has initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC, while officials are also investigating the possibility of suicide. GRP officials have also questioned the driver of the train, who, according to the police, did not support the suicide theory.

Railway police are also investigating if the deceased was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the old building of Government Senior Secondary School at Rohtak’s Anandpur Bhali. (HT Photo)

    AAP, BJP exchange war of words over Khattar’s childhood school visit

    The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party engaged in a war of words over Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to Government Senior Secondary School at Rohtak's Anandpur Bhali on April 9, where he was enrolled in Class 6 back in 1965. AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta said they have launched a drive in which they will share pictures of Haryana government schools that are in a poor state.

  • Farmers said agencies do not procure shrivelled grains as most of these grains is already separated during cleaning. (HT Photo)

    Wheat growers of Haryana worried due to shrivelled grains, seek relaxation in procurement norms

    Alleging early onset of heat wave badly affecting the crop yield and causing higher percentage of shrivelled wheat grains, farm leaders in Haryana have demanded compensation for the losses and urged the government to not make any deduction in the name poor quality grains. As of now, procurement agencies have not raised this issue in Haryana. BKU (Tikait) Haryana president Rattan Maan has demanded immediate intervention of the Haryana government over the issue.

  • Two students representing GCG Ludhiana were selection for the all-India Inter-University Chess (Women) tournament. (PTI)

    Two GCG Ludhiana students qualify for national chess tournament

    Government College for Girls students Shruti Semwal and Meenakshi of BA I and BA III respectively were selected for the all-India Inter-University Chess (Women) tournament, scheduled to be held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, between April 20 to 22. Both students had participated in the recently-held Punjab University chess (Women) tournament and secured second position in the North Zone Inter University Chess (Women) tournament organised by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.

  • RTA move to install a notice board at Ludhiana transport office with contact details of officials failed to impress the residents. (HT File (Representative file))

    RTA shares contact details with public at Ludhiana transport office, visitors not impressed

    The regional transport authority has put up a notice board outside their office and made the contact information of all superintendents and clerks public. While authorities maintain that the notice board has been installed for the public's convenience, it is learnt that RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal ordered the installation following an increased number of complaints regarding the RTA office being infested by agents.

  • The farmer leader said that increased prices of fertilizers would further burden farmers who were already facing challenging times. (Sourced)

    Fertilizer price hike part of a big conspiracy: Tikait

    MEERUT Amid increasing prices of fertilizers and diesel ( both of which are used in farming), BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has accused the BJP government of a conspiracy to divert over 40 per cent workforce from agriculture to convert it into cheap labourers for factories. DAP fertilizer is widely used during sowing of almost all crops like sugarcane and wheat. Spiralling prices of fertilizers, diesel, seeds and pesticides had reduced farmers' income drastically.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out