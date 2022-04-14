BSF man mowed down by goods train in Ludhiana
A 34-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) man died after being mowed down by a goods train near Kundan Puri railway lines in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
The deceased, identified as Shinde Kishore Gangadhar of Nashik, Maharashtra, was posted at Khasa in Amritsar. The body was taken to the local civil hospital for autopsy.
Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh, investigating officer, said the incident took place around 12.30 pm, adding that Gangadhar could not spot the goods train coming towards him while crossing the railway lines and was mowed down.
“We have handed over the body to the BSF officials from Amritsar after conducting the post mortem. The family was informed”, ASI added.
GRP has initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC, while officials are also investigating the possibility of suicide. GRP officials have also questioned the driver of the train, who, according to the police, did not support the suicide theory.
Railway police are also investigating if the deceased was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
AAP, BJP exchange war of words over Khattar’s childhood school visit
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party engaged in a war of words over Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to Government Senior Secondary School at Rohtak's Anandpur Bhali on April 9, where he was enrolled in Class 6 back in 1965. AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta said they have launched a drive in which they will share pictures of Haryana government schools that are in a poor state.
Wheat growers of Haryana worried due to shrivelled grains, seek relaxation in procurement norms
Alleging early onset of heat wave badly affecting the crop yield and causing higher percentage of shrivelled wheat grains, farm leaders in Haryana have demanded compensation for the losses and urged the government to not make any deduction in the name poor quality grains. As of now, procurement agencies have not raised this issue in Haryana. BKU (Tikait) Haryana president Rattan Maan has demanded immediate intervention of the Haryana government over the issue.
Two GCG Ludhiana students qualify for national chess tournament
Government College for Girls students Shruti Semwal and Meenakshi of BA I and BA III respectively were selected for the all-India Inter-University Chess (Women) tournament, scheduled to be held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, between April 20 to 22. Both students had participated in the recently-held Punjab University chess (Women) tournament and secured second position in the North Zone Inter University Chess (Women) tournament organised by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.
RTA shares contact details with public at Ludhiana transport office, visitors not impressed
The regional transport authority has put up a notice board outside their office and made the contact information of all superintendents and clerks public. While authorities maintain that the notice board has been installed for the public's convenience, it is learnt that RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal ordered the installation following an increased number of complaints regarding the RTA office being infested by agents.
Fertilizer price hike part of a big conspiracy: Tikait
MEERUT Amid increasing prices of fertilizers and diesel ( both of which are used in farming), BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has accused the BJP government of a conspiracy to divert over 40 per cent workforce from agriculture to convert it into cheap labourers for factories. DAP fertilizer is widely used during sowing of almost all crops like sugarcane and wheat. Spiralling prices of fertilizers, diesel, seeds and pesticides had reduced farmers' income drastically.
