Thu, Nov 13, 2025
BSF recovers 3 drones, 558g of heroin from Punjab’s border districts

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Nov 13, 2025 04:23 pm IST

The Border Security Force recovered three drones and 558g of heroin in separate operations in Punjab’s border districts of Ferozepur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran since Wednesday night.

BSF personnel with the DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone, along with a packet of heroin, recovered from a field near Habibwala village in Ferozepur district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
A BSF spokesman said that all three were intelligence-driven operations.

A DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with a packet of heroin weighing 558g was found in a field near Habibwala village in Ferozepur district.

BSF personnel detected suspected drone movement and launched a search that led them to recover another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in a field ahead of the border security fence near Mahawa village in Amritsar district.

A suspected flying object was detected near Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district and a systematic search operation led to the recovery of yet another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone.

AI Summary AI Summary

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized three drones and 558g of heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran districts in intelligence-driven operations. A DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and heroin were recovered near Habibwala, while two additional drones were found in Amritsar and Tarn Taran during searches for suspected drone activity, highlighting ongoing border security challenges.