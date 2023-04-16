Punjab: Pak national repatriated

A 72-year-old Pakistani man who had entered Indian territory was repatriated by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ferozepur on Saturday evening. In a statement, the BSF said Rehmat Ali of Kasur in Pakistan had crossed the International Border inadvertently near Raja Rai village on Saturday afternoon. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him and he was repatriated as a goodwill gesture, the BSF said. A 72-year-old Pakistani man who had entered Indian territory was repatriated by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ferozepur on Saturday evening. (Image for representational purpose)

Man held with illegal firearm

The counter intelligence unit of Ferozepur police on Sunday arrested a man with an illegal firearm and its cartridges. AIG (counter intelligence) Lakhbir Singh said Amandeep Singh of Faridkot was arrested with an illegal pistol and 12 cartridges which he had bought from Rajasthan. Further probe is on, he added.

32 state bar council lawyers to visit UK

On the invitation of Inner Temple and other Bar bodies, the State Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana is set to send a delegation of 32 lawyers to the United Kingdom from April 17 to April 21. The delegation led by council chairperson Suvir Sidhu comprises bar leaders, state advocates from the advocate general’s offices of Punjab and Haryana, specialist experienced legal practitioners, legal academics and young lawyers.

FIR registered against Ludhiana man after HC’s intervention

Ludhiana’s Sadar police have booked a Jarkhar village resident for running over a cycle parts trader with his car after the latter refused to withdraw a forgery case he had lodged against him. The FIR has been registered following the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana high court. Sukhwinder Singh, 48, had alleged that the police did not add appropriate sections to the FIR, but investigating officer ASI Harbans Singh said action has been taken against Surinder Singh after a thorough probe.

Sukhbir misused UAPA, must apologise: Dal Khalsa

Amritsar Days after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal sought repeal of the National Security Act (NSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), radical Sikh organisation Dal Khalsa on Sunday said the SAD chief should tender an apology to all the victims of these repressive laws during SAD-BJP regime. In a statement, the organisation said, “The SAD-BJP government misused all such draconian laws and measures against political dissenters and opponents from 2007 to 2017.” “In fact, Sukhbir Singh and Capt Amarinder Singh of the Congress booked an equal number of Sikh activists under UAPA and 124-A (sedition law) during the respective tenures of their governments”, the statement added. HTC