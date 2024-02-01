Budget reflects nation’s progress: Jai Ram

Former Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, while lauding the interim Budget presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, said India’s progress and have stood out with a distinct identity in the world. Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country’s progress, he said that whether it was abrogation of Article 370 or the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Union government made every bid to fulfil the guarantees they made.

“Modi had successfully achieved the targets set by him and it shows his commitment,” said Jai Ram.

He said that during the 10-year tenure under Modi, the work of bringing 25 crore people living below the poverty line out of the poverty was done. Jai Ram said that providing free food grains to 80 crore people was also a huge task done during this period.

A provision has been made to provide Ayushman cover to ASHA workers, anganwadi staff and assistants, which will help a great dealt, the former CM said.