Budget standoff: Agnihotri blames Centre for halted water projects

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Saturday that Himachal Pradesh is yet to receive ₹1,227 crore from the central government under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He emphasised that completing pending drinking water projects across various assembly constituencies will remain a challenge until these funds are released. Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri. (File)

Responding to a query from Congress MLA Chandrashekhar regarding the Dharampur constituency, Agnihotri noted that ₹259 crore is specifically owed for projects in that area alone. The delay has not only stalled new construction but has also left contractors unpaid and hindered the repair of existing infrastructure, including several non-functional water tanks built during the previous administration.

During Question Hour, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the issue of government departments operating from rented premises. He said that many state-owned buildings are currently lying vacant and confirmed that deputy commissioners will be directed to shift these offices into available government infrastructure to save costs.

Panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh clarified that there is currently no provision to regularise the services of panchayat watchmen. However, he announced that a proposal will be moved in the cabinet to grant daily-wager status to those who have completed 12 years of service.

Relief for employees with disabilities

In response to a question from BJP MLA Satpal Satti, deputy CM Agnihotri assured the House that ‘Divyang’ (persons with disabilities) employees within the Jal Shakti department would receive their long-overdue promotional benefits.

He committed to issuing an official notification regarding these dues before April 15.