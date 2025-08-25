Burglars target another Verka Booth in Chandigarh

Burglars once again targeted a Verka booth in the city, this time in Sector 18-D, decamping with dairy products, chocolates and coins worth around ₹15,000 after breaking the locks. This incident comes close on the heels of a similar burglary at another Verka booth in Sector 28-C, where also dairy products, chocolates and cash were stolen. (HT Photo for representation)

The theft came to light when the booth owner, Deepak Manna, a resident of Nayagaon, arrived at his shop on August 18.

In his police complaint, Deepak stated that he had been running the Verka booth on rent since 1998. Upon reaching the booth around 6 am, he found the locks broken and food items scattered inside. Further inspection established theft of 24 one-litre cans of ghee, six half-kilo cans of ghee, 150 chocolates, 7 kg butter, 12 kg paneer, two crates of lassi, large packets of coffee, and coins of various denominations amounting to approximately ₹15,000.

This incident comes close on the heels of a similar burglary at another Verka booth in Sector 28-C, where also dairy products, chocolates and cash were stolen.

Locked house burgled in Sector 40

Burglars broke into a locked house in Sector 40B between the intervening night of August 22 and 23, and made off with household electronics. The complainant, Sham Lal Kashyap, reported theft of an LED television, a microwave oven, a geyser, a ceiling fan and other electrical items. Separate cases have been registered.