Bus carrying 50 students of Panchkula school hits road divider, several hurt

A private bus carrying over 50 students and staff of a Barwala (Panchkula) school rammed into a road divider near Tamboo Mor, beyond Chakki Mor, on the National Highway (NH)-5 while returning from a tour to Rajgarh in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday night. Three school staff members, including the principal, the chairman and the coordinator, sustained severe injuries. Several students received minor injuries. The accident allegedly occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver, who reportedly lost control of the vehicle, police said. The impact was so severe that the driver’s side windows shattered and the bus narrowly escaped overturning. (HT File)

The impact was so severe that the driver’s side windows shattered and the bus narrowly escaped overturning. According to the complaint filed by Shilpa Chauhan, a primary teacher at Litera Heritage School, near Kot, Barwala, Panchkula, students had gone for a trip to Rajgarh in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on November 14 in two buses.

During the return journey, 51 students, principal Amita, chairman Narendra Singla, coordinator Meenu and the complainant were travelling in bus number CH02AA2295, which was being driven by Sahil. The complainant alleged that the driver was driving at a high speed and in a negligent manner. At around 11.10 pm, the driver allegedly lost control and rammed the driver’s side of the bus into the road divider near Tamboo Mor, beyond Chakki Mor, causing damage to the right side of the vehicle and shattering its windows.

Immediately after the accident, the injured principal, chairman and coordinator were taken to a hospital in Panchkula with the help of a private vehicle. The teacher held the bus driver responsible for the accident.

Acting on the complaint, the Parwanoo police station in Solan district registered a case against the driver, Sahil, a resident of Barwala, under Section 125(A) (causing simple hurt by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The matter is being investigated, officials said.