Bus claims biker’s life in Chandigarh, driver held

A resident of Buterla village, Sector 41, was killed after a bus rammed into his motorcycle near Madrasi Colony in Maloya on Tuesday. According to police, the victim, Mohan Singh, was riding his motorcycle near Madrasi Colony when the accident occurred. (HT File)

The bus driver, identified as Gurinder Singh of Hasanpur village in Mohali, was arrested and later released on bail.

According to police, the victim, Mohan Singh, was riding his motorcycle near Madrasi Colony, when the bus hit his vehicle from behind.

The injured victim was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for treatment, but he was declared brought dead.

The accused bus driver was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125-A (act endangering life or personal safety) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Maloya police station.

Parked truck leaves 70-yr-old dead in Mohali: Police book truck driver after three days

Three days after a tipper truck parked on the roadside near Mohali City Centre in Aerocity claimed the life of a 70-year-old cab passenger, Mohali police on Wednesday booked the truck driver for causing death by negligence.

The deceased, Kanwar Singh of Shivalik City, Kharar, was travelling to Zirakpur in a cab on Sunday afternoon when the vehicle rammed into the truck, which was parked on the road due to a punctured tyre. Police said the truck had been parked in a hazardous manner, posing a serious risk to oncoming vehicles.

The impact of the collision left Singh, who was seated in the front passenger seat, gravely injured. Locals pulled him out of the cab and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the cab driver failed to spot the wrongly parked truck in time, leading to the fatal crash. Police had seized both vehicles.

SHO Amandeep Kamboj said the victim had been living alone as his son and daughter-in-law resided in New Zealand. Their absence delayed the initiation of legal proceedings and the postmortem. Once the family arrived in Mohali, police registered an FIR against the truck driver for negligent parking.

Singh’s body remained in the mortuary of civil hospital, Phase 6, pending the family’s arrival. The postmortem will now be conducted as per procedure. Police said further investigation was underway to trace and arrest the absconding truck driver.