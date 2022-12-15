Business Blaster Young Entrepreneur Scheme evoking good response: Punjab minister

A month after the launch of the Business Blaster Young Entrepreneur Scheme at 31 government schools across nine districts of the state, education minister Harjot Bains said it has gained traction with the public and was boosting the confidence of the students, especially in rural areas.

The scheme, meant for students of Class 11, provides seed money of ₹2,000 to start a business and is aimed at developing young entrepreneurs at the school-level.

The minister, who visited the Government Senior Secondary School in Mullanpur, Dakha, on Wednesday said he was amazed to hear the business ideas put forward by the students.

“They are all budding entrepreneurs, and the scheme is giving them the required motivation. One of the students I interacted with had come up with a torch which runs on solar energy. It also had a USB charger and an alarm system. There were similar innovations prepared by the students,” he said.

Bians said the education department, as part of the initiative, will also be arranging visits of successful businessmen from Ludhiana industry at these government schools to inspire the students.

“Ludhiana is the hub of business and the financial capital of the state. It is rightly called the Manchester of India. We have numerous examples of successful businessmen from this district whose stories are awe inspiring. We will be arranging such interactions with the students,” he added.

The minister added that the scheme will be implemented at all schools across Punjab beginning the next academic year.

Under this scheme, first business proposals will be taken from the children and then they will be discussed further with established industrialists. A group of eight students each are formed to work on the proposals and if found suitable, students are imparted complete guidance.

Lamenting the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bains said the teacher-student relationship has been affected due to online teaching. “We are trying to bridge this gap with such innovative techniques,” he said.

Presiding over a function organised in Government Senior Secondary School, Issewal, to pay homage to 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Flying officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon on his martyrdom day, Bians called upon the youth to take inspiration from martyrs and serve the country with zeal and commitment.