Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bypoll wins: AAP’s ‘Shukrana Yatra’ today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 26, 2024 08:48 AM IST

AAP leader and cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh said the yatra will begin from the famous Kali Mata Temple in Patiala at 9 am

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a ‘Shukrana Yatra’ from Patiala to Amritsar on Tuesday to thank the people of the state for the party’s victory in the state byelections.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI)

AAP leader and cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh said the yatra will begin from the famous Kali Mata Temple in Patiala at 9 am and will pass through Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Doraha, Ludhiana, Ladowal Toll Plaza, Phillaur, Jalandhar, and Kartarpur Sahib before reaching Darbar Sahib. “This decision was made after witnessing the immense enthusiasm of the party workers and leaders following the massive victory in the byelections,” he said at a press conference. The yatra will be led by newly-appointed state unit chief Aman Arora. AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and party spokesperson Bikram Jeet Passi were also present at the press conference.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On