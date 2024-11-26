Bypoll wins: AAP’s ‘Shukrana Yatra’ today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a ‘Shukrana Yatra’ from Patiala to Amritsar on Tuesday to thank the people of the state for the party’s victory in the state byelections. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI)

AAP leader and cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh said the yatra will begin from the famous Kali Mata Temple in Patiala at 9 am and will pass through Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Doraha, Ludhiana, Ladowal Toll Plaza, Phillaur, Jalandhar, and Kartarpur Sahib before reaching Darbar Sahib. “This decision was made after witnessing the immense enthusiasm of the party workers and leaders following the massive victory in the byelections,” he said at a press conference. The yatra will be led by newly-appointed state unit chief Aman Arora. AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and party spokesperson Bikram Jeet Passi were also present at the press conference.