A bystander was injured in an exchange of fire between the police and suspected criminals during a chase at Balagan Chowk in Dasuya on Friday afternoon.

Mohammad Rafi, 30, sustained a bullet injury in his arm while he was at his dry-cleaning shop near the chowk. (HT) more less

Mohammad Rafi, 30, sustained a bullet injury in his arm while he was at his dry-cleaning shop near the chowk. He was admitted to the Dasuya civil hospital and was stated to be out of danger, police said.

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Deputy superintendent of police (Detective) Parneet Singh said the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) had been probing a firing incident for which an FIR was registered at the Garhdiwala police station on November 15.

Acting on leads developed during the probe, the police team reached the Dasuya area and spotted the suspects’ vehicle near Balagan Chowk.

Noticing the police team, the occupants attempted to flee, ramming their vehicle into the CIA team’s vehicle and damaging several other vehicles amid traffic, he said.

To evade arrest, the suspects opened fire at the police party, prompting the personnel to retaliate, Singh said. A shot fired at the police vehicle hit Rafi in the arm.

Police managed to apprehend one of the accused, Jaswinder singh, a resident of Bodal, while the other, Harkamalpreet Singh of Makhu, managed to escape.

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{{^usCountry}} Dasuya station house officer (SHO) Gursahab Singh said, “We have rounded up one of the accused while the hunt for the rest is on.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dasuya station house officer (SHO) Gursahab Singh said, “We have rounded up one of the accused while the hunt for the rest is on.” {{/usCountry}}

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