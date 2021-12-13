Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cab driver stabbed, car snatched in Khuda Ali Sher
The cab driver, Rajat Mehta of Mohali, said he picked up the accused from Sector 43. The accused told him he wanted to go to Kansal. While they were in Khuda Ali Sher, the accused stabbed the car driver and abandoned him on the road and sped off with the cab
Published on Dec 13, 2021
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An unidentified person stabbed a cab driver and snatched his vehicle from Khuda Ali Sher on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday after posing as a passenger.

The cab driver, Rajat Mehta of Mohali, said he picked up the accused from Sector 43. The accused told him he wanted to go to Kansal.

While they were in Khuda Ali Sher, the accused stabbed the driver and abandoned him on the road and sped off with the car. Mehta was rushed for treatment to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where his condition is said to be stable.

Police have meanwhile registered a case under Section 392 (robbery) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 11 police station. No arrests have been made yet.

Monday, December 13, 2021
