Campaign to counter drugs: Dera Bassi police submit proposals to freeze properties of peddlers

Dera Bassi police have launched a “Walk and talk” campaign aimed at raising awareness about the perils of drug abuse. Residents of Trivedi Camp area pledged to not allow drug peddling or consumption.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia says the initiative looks to foster open dialogue between law enforcement and the local community about the issue.

Under the initiative, cops dressed in civies visit the Trivedi camp and Teha Basti, areas where drug problem is prevalent, and speak to people and addicts to spread awareness and gather information about drug peddlers active in the area.

“We recognise that combating drug abuse requires more than traditional policing. It necessitates community engagement, education and collaboration. This campaign is designed to achieve precisely that,” said Ahluwalia.

The campaign, set to unfold over the next week, is a multi-layered approach to tackle the drug issue comprehensively. Dera Bassi police are taking legal action under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, freezing properties linked to drug-related activities.

The sub-division has submitted four such proposal to the competent authority for confirmation. Investigations are underway to verify and freeze movable and immovable assets associated with drug trade through co-ordination with tehsildars and local sources. Ahluwalia highlighted the role of municipal councils and panchayats in combating the issue.

Police will evaluate the resources and outcomes of outpatient opioid-assisted treatment (OOAT) centres and de-addiction facilities in the area. They will also hold graffiti competition for school students and display the artwork on walls of the Dera Bassi police station. They will hold youth sports tournaments and street plays to raise awareness about the menace.

Dist admn, police hold narco co-ordination meet

District magistrate-cum-deputy commissioner Aashika Jain, Ropar range inspector general of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Mohali senior superintendent Sandeep Garg chaired the Narco Co-ordination Centre (NCORD) meeting held at the administrative complex in Sector 76 on Friday.

Jain exhorted the stakeholders to re-access the hot spots of drugs, including villages, remote places, forest areas and educational institutes. Highlighting the need of joint checking by administration and police, she urged the authorities to keep check on chemist shops indulging in the sale of prohibited drugs.

She added that drug control authorities should rope in police and civil administration officers in inspection of chemist shops.

Urging school teachers to sensitise students of ill effects of drugs, she stressed on the need for periodic checking their school bags.

