 Canada: Phagwara youth Rajat Kumar dies in Brampton road mishap
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Canada: Phagwara youth Rajat Kumar dies in Brampton road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Sep 05, 2024 08:22 AM IST

The family members said Rajat Kumar, 26, was going to work in his car when a speeding truck rammed into his vehicle. His friends said that he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Phagwara’s Rajat Kumar, 26, died in a road mishap in Canada’s Brampton on Wednesday. Rajat was the only son of his parents and moved to Canada five years ago. The family received a phone call from his friends, who briefed the parents about the fatal road accident.

The family members said Rajat was going to work in his car when a speeding truck rammed into his vehicle. His friends said that he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

His father, Varinder Kumar said his son called them just before going to work and after a few minutes, they received the information about his death. Rajat went to Canada on a study visa and acquired a work permit. The family has started the process of bringing the body back to India for the last rites.

