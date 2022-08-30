Capt Amarinder calls on PM Modi in first meeting since Punjab elections

Punjab Lok Congress leader and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Capt Amarinder, who was accompanied by his son Raninder Singh, tweeted, “Had a warm meeting with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.

Discussed various issues related to Punjab and resolved to work together for safety and security of the state and the country, which has and will always remain of paramount concern to both of us.”

It was Capt Amarinder’s first meeting with the Prime Minister after the Punjab assembly elections that the PLC and the BJP fought together.

Capt Amarinder was recuperating after a spinal surgery in London recently.