Central team reach Mandi to assess rain damage in district

A seven-member inter-ministerial central team reached Mandi to assess the damage caused in the district due to recent heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and landslides during monsoon season. The team, which reached Mandi on Friday, took stock of the damage caused by the natural disaster in the Dharampur area on Saturday. Kinnaur-Kaza NH 5 blocked after landslide near Shalkhar in Samdho in Kinnaur district on Saturday. The highway was later restored. (HT Photo)

The team visited Syathi village, affected road near Dharampur College, damaged drinking water scheme in Kandapatan, damaged 33 KV power plant and other affected sites. Mandi deputy commissioner (DC) Apoorv Devgan informed the central team about the damage caused by the natural disaster in Dharampur area. He also informed about the relief and rehabilitation work done so far in the affected areas.

Dharampur MLA Chandrashekhar also apprised the central team of the damage caused in the area.

The team will visit the disaster affected areas like Thunag, Janjehli and Karsog on July 20 and assess the damage caused there.

Monsoon has wreaked havoc in Mandi district, which continues to reel under the impact of recent cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by incessant rains. As many as 15 people have died and at least 27 are still missing, while 290 people have been rescued. The calamity has also caused extensive damage to properties, affecting 1,184 houses, 710 cow sheds and 201 shops. A total of 780 livestock have also perished in the disaster.

IMD issues orange alert for nine districts on July 21

With the spells of heavy rainfall expected in parts of Himachal in coming days, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has sounded an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in nine districts of the state on July 21.

The orange alert has been issued in districts: Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur. It will be followed by an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 22 in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts while six other districts will be under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall.

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places on July 20, 24 and 25 and at most places on July 21, 22 and 23. One or two spells of heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on July 20 and 23, while one or two spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places on July 21 and 22.

As many as 146 roads remained blocked in Himachal on Saturday with 94 roads blocked in Mandi district alone. While 33 roads remained blocked in Kullu district, 9 roads were blocked in Kangra district.

During the last 24 hours, monsoon activity was weak over the state and light rain was observed at a few places over the state. The highest rainfall of 13.5 mm was recorded at Hamirpur(AWS), followed by Karsog (8.1 cm), Kasauli (5.0 mm), Jubberhatti (4.8 mm), Kothi (4.0 mm), Shimla (3.6 mm), Kufri (3.0 mm), Murari Devi (2.4 mm), Shillaroo (2.4 mm), Kotkhai (2.3 mm), Kahu (2.2 mm) and Manali (2.0 mm

Landslide blocks highway in Kinnaur for hours

The National Highway (NH-05) remained blocked for several hours near Samdho in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh due to a heavy landslide on Saturday.

The landslide disrupted traffic as debris from the hillside covered the road. Clearance operations began immediately after the incident was reported, and the highway was reopened for all types of vehicles a few hours later.