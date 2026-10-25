Centre approves 320 PG medical seats in Himachal’s 6 colleges

Union minister and former BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda announced a major boost to medical education in Himachal Pradesh, stating that the Centre has approved the proposal for 320 additional postgraduate (PG) medical seats across six government medical colleges in the state. Nadda said the additional seats would strengthen specialised medical services, including surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, oncology and other critical medical disciplines (HT File)

The Centre will provide around ₹415 crore as a grant for the initiative.

Nadda said that the state would benefit from this initiative, with all 320 proposed PG medical seats receiving Central government approval.

Providing the college-wise distribution, Nadda said that 91 seats have been approved for IGMC Shimla, 57 for Government Medical College Hamirpur, 55 for Nerchowk Medical College in Mandi, 57 for Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda, 32 for Government Medical College Nahan and 28 for Government Medical College Chamba.

Highlighting the speed of the approval process, Nadda said that the state government submitted its proposal on June 23. Subsequently, during the convocation ceremony at AIIMS Bilaspur on October 6, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu discussed the matter with him.

Nadda said the additional seats would strengthen specialised medical services, including surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, oncology and other critical medical disciplines.

Nadda urged the state government to complete all necessary administrative and regulatory formalities without delay to ensure the timely creation and operationalisation of these 320 seats.

Referring to railway infrastructure, Nadda highlighted pending issues relating to the state’s financial contribution and land availability for the Chandigarh–Baddi and Bhanupalli–Bilaspur railway projects.

He stressed that development projects directly benefiting the public must not suffer unnecessary delays because of pending administrative or financial decisions.