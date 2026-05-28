Centre flags 9% decline in Punjab school enrolment

A 9% decline in student enrolment in Punjab’s government schools during the 2025-26 academic year has raised concerns in the Union ministry of education. The Union education ministry flagged the dip of nearly 1.76 lakh in enrolment at the pre-primary and elementary levels.

The ministry flagged the dip of nearly 1.76 lakh in enrolment at the pre-primary and elementary levels during a high-level meeting on May 16 with senior officials of Punjab’s school education department regarding funding under the centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM Poshan) Scheme. Student enrolment declined to 17.34 lakh in 2025-26 from 19.10 lakh in the previous academic year. The sharpest fall was recorded in Bal Vatkas (pre-primary sections), where enrolment dropped from 1.62 lakh in 2024-25 to 1.11 lakh in 2025-26. At the primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) levels, enrolment decreased by 7% and 8%, respectively, during the same period.

According to the minutes of the meeting sent to the state on Monday, the education ministry’s project approval board (PAB), headed by Union school education secretary Sanjay Kumar, has asked the Punjab government to ascertain the reasons for the decrease in enrolment and take corrective measures. During the 2024-25 academic year, student enrolment had also declined by nearly 60,000. PM Poshan, earlier known as the National Programme for Mid-Day Meals in Schools, provides free hot cooked meals to children in government and government-aided schools to improve their nutritional status. Director, school education (elementary), Harkirat Kaur Channe, did not respond to calls and text messages.

21% children missed out on mid-day meals

Of the 17.34 lakh students enrolled in government schools in the state, around 21%, or 3.68 lakh, missed out on free school meals during the 2025-26 academic year. Mid-day meals were served to 13.66 lakh students enrolled in pre-primary and elementary classes across the state. While enrolment in pre-primary sections stood at 1.11 lakh, only 79,405 (71%) availed mid-day meals daily on average.

Official data showed that the average coverage of students was 82% at the primary level and 77% at the upper primary level. The number of children availing school meals also saw a 10% decline, dropping to 13.66 lakh in 2025-26 from 15.24 lakh in the previous academic year. The state authorities have been asked to study the reasons behind the decline in average coverage. An official of the school education department attributed the low coverage to absenteeism and some children skipping school meals. While the central ministry also pointed out that school meals were provided on 218 working days against the approval of 245 days during 2025-26, state officials said schools remained closed for most part of May last year due to a heatwave and in August because of heavy floods. The education ministry advised the state authorities to ensure that cooked meals are served to children on all working days to take care of their nutrition.

Funds sanctioned for 2026-27

A budget of ₹352 crore, including a central share of ₹220.49 crore and the state’s minimum mandatory share of ₹131.90 crore, has been approved by the education ministry for providing free meals to 14.5 lakh students of government schools this year. They include 86,120 students in Bal Vatikas, 8.52 lakh in primary classes, and 5.16 lakh in upper primary classes. The PAB has also approved the provision of a millet bar or a banana to students once a week.