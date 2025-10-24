Centre mulling five more years of Samagra Shiksha

The Union ministry of education is considering extending its flagship school education programme, Samagra Shiksha, under which Punjab has received more than ₹3,500 crore from the central government over the past seven years, till 2030-31.

The education ministry is holding discussions with state governments and Union territories to reappraise the centrally sponsored scheme, which covers pre-school to Class 12, for a five-year extension.

The move is aimed at achieving universal enrolment, attaining a 100% gross enrolment ratio (GER) from preschool to secondary level, and enhancing students’ skills and academic competencies matched by commensurate learning outcomes at all stages.

Launched in April 2018, the current term of the overarching scheme, which integrated the erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, and Teacher Education, is till March 31, 2026.

“A comprehensive restructuring and re-imagining of Samagra Shiksha needs to be undertaken, for which your practical and implementable suggestions are sought to inform its design,” the department of school education and literacy under the central ministry wrote to the additional chief secretaries and secretaries, school education, of state governments and Union territories last month.

The ministry also informed them that the scheme’s thrust for the next five years would be on implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by consolidating the gains made so far and building upon the work already done.

State inputs sought

An official from Punjab’s school education department said that the ministry had sought innovative, implementable and scalable ideas that were aligned with NEP 2020, along with suggestions for restructuring the existing financial norms of the scheme and introducing new interventions.

“There are indications that once the central ministry completes the reappraisal and restructures the scheme, the matter will be placed before the cabinet for its continuation for another five years and approval of the financial outlay for the period,” said the official on condition of anonymity.

The scheme is funded jointly by the central and state governments on a 60:40 sharing basis.

Between 2018-19 and 2024-25, the Centre has released ₹3,215 crore as the central share under this programme to the Punjab government for initiatives, including inclusive education, quality interventions, improvement in school infrastructure, girls’ education, Right to Education (RTE) entitlements such as free uniform, books, etc, skill education, and teacher education.

For the 2025-26 financial year, the central ministry has approved a sum of ₹775 crore as its share with access and infrastructure identified as the key thrust areas.

Of this amount, the first tranche of ₹183 crore has been released, while the state government has requested for the second instalment.