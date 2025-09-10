Centre stands shoulder to shoulder with flood-hit people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an immediate relief of ₹1,500 crore for disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi with Nikita, infant orphaned during Mandi cloudburst tragedy. (HT Photo)

PM Modi, who reviewed the flood situation and damage caused due to recent cloudbursts, rains and landslides in affected areas of the hill-state, also announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and ₹50,000 for the injured.

While leaving from Delhi for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides, PM Modi wrote on X, “The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour.”

The PM conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Himachal and then held a meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage.

In the meeting with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, BJP leaders, affected families and people engaged in rescue services in Kangra, Modi assured all help for the restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the affected areas.

CM Sukhu briefed the PM Modi on the unprecedented losses caused by torrential rains this year. Sukhu also requested relaxation under the Forest Conservation Act to allow the resettlement of displaced families on forest land, as 68% Himachal’s land was forest area.

Sukhu also sought a special relief package from the Centre, emphasising that the state’s resources alone were insufficient to cope with the scale of destruction. Additionally, the CM urged the Centre to permit an extra 2% borrowing limit so that more effective relief could be extended to disaster-hit families.

Modi asked for a multi-dimensional view to be taken to get the entire region and people back on its feet. These would be done through multiple ways, like rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under PMNRF along with release of mini kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections. Under the PM Awas Yojana, geotagging of damaged houses will be done. This will help in accurate damage assessment and faster delivery of aid to those affected.

To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to report and geotag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The Centre has already sent inter-ministerial teams to Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report further assistance will be considered.

Modi also met families who were affected by the calamity. He expressed his condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives in the monsoon season. He stated that the Union government will work closely with the state at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

He also said that all assistance under disaster management rules are being made, including advance disbursements to the states. The PM also appreciated the efforts of NDRF, SDRF, army, personnel and state administration and other service-oriented organisations for making efforts in immediate relief and response. “The Central government will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the state as well as the report of the central teams,” he added.

CM Sukhu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally reviewing the disaster-affected areas and giving his valuable time.

After the meeting on Tuesday, CM Sukhu in a post on X, said, “Today, we gave a presentation before the Prime Minister, in which we shared several important points regarding necessary reforms in the previous rules to assist disaster-affected families. Our initial estimate of the damage from the disaster so far is approximately ₹5,000 crore, which could increase to ₹10,000-12,000 crore. As immediate relief, the Prime Minister has announced assistance of ₹1,500 crore. Now, it remains to be seen whether these ₹1,500 crore will come under special relief package or remain scheme-based. We also demanded from the Prime Minister the construction of a tunnel-based road to Manali. We hope that the Prime Minister will also issue a special relief package in the interest of the disaster-affected families.”

Modi’s touching gesture

PM Modi met one-year-old Nitika, whose parents and grandmother were swept away in a cloudburst on the night of June 30 in Mandi.

Nitika’s father, Ramesh Kumar, 31, was washed away in a cloudburst when he was outside the house trying to staunch the flow of water gushing inside their home. Nitika’s mother Radha Devi, 24, and grandmother, Purnu Devi , 59, were also swept away when they went out to look for the infant’s father.

Nitika has been declared “child of the state” by the Himachal government, which has committed to funding her education and all living expenses. She is currently in the care of her paternal aunt.

PM Modi shares special bond with Himachal: Jai Ram

Former Himachal CM and leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur thanked PM Modi for personally reviewing the damage caused due to monsoon in Himachal and for the financial assistance.

Addressing the media after the PM’s visit, Thakur said, “PM Modi not only visited Himachal but also announced ₹1,500 crore in financial aid before even returning to Delhi. Along with sharing our pain, he gave us courage and strength. The PM has always had a special bond with the state.”

PM shared the grief of affected families: Rajeev Bindal

Himachal BJP president Rajeev Bindal said that PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of Chamba and other affected areas before reaching Kangra, where he personally met families hit by the disaster. “The PM assured them that both the Centre and the state government stand firmly with them in every possible way,” Bindal said, adding that PM Modi said this disaster is not the problem of one government alone but a joint challenge for both Centre and state.

Bindal further stated that this was perhaps the first time in Himachal’s history that a Prime Minister personally visited during such a tragedy to share the grief of affected families.

Financial assistance, a balm on the wounds: Anurag Thakur

Former Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur described the PM’s announcement of ₹1,500 crore in financial assistance for Himachal as “a balm on the wounds of the state” and expressed gratitude for the support during the crisis.

“PM has a special affection for Himachal and always stands with the state in both joy and sorrow,” Thakur said. “By meeting the victims of the natural disaster at Gaggal Airport and expressing his condolences, the PM has boosted the morale of the affected families.”