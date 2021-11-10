Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 114 more infected with dengue in tricity
Chandigarh: 114 more infected with dengue in tricity

Chandigarh reported 23 new dengue cases while Panchkula had 16 fresh infections. However, no fresh fatality was reported in the tricity on Tuesday.
Chandigarh has so far recorded 1,107 dengue cases, of which 218 surfaced in November.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 03:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

As many as 114 more dengue cases surfaced in the tricity on Tuesday, with Mohali alone reporting 75 of them. Chandigarh reported 23 new cases while Panchkula had 16 fresh infections. However, no fresh fatality was reported in the tricity on Tuesday.

Chandigarh has so far recorded 1,107 dengue cases, of which 218 surfaced in November. Three persons have also succumbed to the disease here. In 2019 and 2020, UT had reported no deaths owing to the mosquito-borne disease. Of the fresh cases on Tuesday, maximum cases were reported from Manimajra, Hallomajra, and the rest from other rural and urban areas.

Dengue cases highest in last five years in Ambala

Meanwhile, with 23 fresh cases of dengue, the total cases in Ambala crossed the 500-mark for this year. At 506, officials of the health department say this is the highest dengue count in five years. The previous high of 580 dengue cases was seen in 2016. The cases reported till Tuesday are also almost double reported in a fortnight.

