Chandigarh: 15-year-old boy, brother held for murder bid on woman

Attacked the woman at her house in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, for complaining to his parents about his misbehaviour with her daughter
The 15-year-old and his brother, aged 17, were sent to a juvenile home, while their two brothers remain at large. (Getty Images/Vetta)
Published on May 10, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Over a week after a 15-year-old boy and his three brothers attacked a 42-year-old woman for complaining to his family about misbehaving with her daughter, police on Monday apprehended him and one of his brothers.

The teenager and his brother, aged 17, were sent to a juvenile home, while their two brothers remain at large.

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Mauli Jagran, had told the police that the 15-year-old boy had forcibly stopped her daughter while she was returning home from tuition and misbehaved with her.

When her daughter told her about this, she complained to the boy’s parents, who also live in Mauli Jagran.

Angered over her complaint, the 15-year-old, along with his three brothers, forcibly entered her house on April 30 and attacked her with swords and sticks, leaving her seriously injured.

On her complaint, the four brothers were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault with intent to outrage woman’s modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station, and two of them were nabbed on Monday.

