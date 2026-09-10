Chandigarh: 1st arrest in Punjabi influencer’s murder case

Nearly a fortnight after a Punjabi social media influencer Manjeet Kaur, 28, who was abducted and set on fire, succumbed to her burn injuries, police have made the first arrest in the case.

Kaur was seven weeks pregnant at the time of her death, police said. (HT Photo)

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The accused, identified as Parminder Singh, 25, alias Pinda, an alleged accomplice of the main accused Rinku, was arrested from Sector 48 with the latter’s vehicle on Tuesday night, police said. A local court sent him to four-day police remand on Wednesday.

Pinda was allegedly present when Kaur was abducted from Sector 34 on the night of July 3, police said. During questioning, he allegedly told police that Rinku had an argument with Kaur before he called her to Sector 34. Pinda allegedly drove the vehicle in which the two took Kaur to Morinda, where she was allegedly assaulted, tied to a mulberry tree and set on fire.

Pinda has also told investigators that Kaur was killed in Sector 34 itself, but police said they are awaiting a forensic report before confirming the claim.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Rinku remains absconding and they are hopeful of arresting him soon. Pinda also told investigators that Rinku was allegedly in a relationship with Kaur, although police have not independently confirmed the claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Rinku remains absconding and they are hopeful of arresting him soon. Pinda also told investigators that Rinku was allegedly in a relationship with Kaur, although police have not independently confirmed the claim. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators are also examining mobile phone dump data to determine whether another accused, Shubhi, was present during the incident. According to Pinda’s initial statement, Shubhi was not present.

After much confusion and passing the buck citing jurisdictional issues, the UT police had registered a case under Sections 140(1) (kidnapping), 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), on the complaint of Kaur’s mother, Kanta Devi.

According to the complaint, Shubhi and Pinda called Kaur late at night, asking to meet her. They then drove her to Morinda and set her on fire. An acquaintance who found Kaur engulfed in flames put out the fire with a blanket and rushed her to a hospital in Morinda. She was later shifted to a hospital in Mohali and then referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, on July 9 in wake of her critical condition.

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Kaur remained unconscious at PGIMER for several weeks before briefly regaining consciousness on August 5. She then recounted the incident to her family, according to police. Her condition later deteriorated and she died of her burn injuries on August 26.

Kaur was seven weeks pregnant at the time of her death, police said. A divorcee, she had a seven-year-old son who lived with her former husband.