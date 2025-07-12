Chandigarh: 2,500 cases of liquor seized from illegal warehouse in Daria

The UT excise department seized 2,500 cases of illicit liquor from an unauthorised warehouse in Daria village during a raid late Thursday night. The raid was conducted following a tip-off. Authorities said operations will continue in the coming days to curb the illegal distribution and smuggling of alcohol. (HT photo for representation)

During the operation, the department discovered multiple cartons of liquor brands stored illegally, which they suspect was to be supplied to cities outside Chandigarh. The entire stock was confiscated, and the premises were sealed immediately.

Following the department’s action, the local police also registered a case, and joint teams are now investigating the source and intended destination of the seized liquor.

