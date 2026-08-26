Chandigarh: 2 differently abled among those whose papers were rejected

Not everyone was able to clear the nominations for the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections scheduled to be held on August 31. Among those whose nominations were rejected were two specially abled students.

Jyoti Negi, a first-year master’s student in the department of philosophy, had filed her nomination to contest for the DR seat. (HT File)

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Ambedkar Students’ Forum (ASF) candidate Naresh Kumar, a visually impaired student at Panjab University, had filed his nomination for the post of general secretary in the PUCSC election. The party claimed that he was the first visually impaired person to contest the election; however, the university rejected his candidature on the grounds of him being overage.

ASF members said that despite Naresh being a visually impaired student who sought consideration under legal protections for persons with disabilities, university authorities failed to take concrete action or provide a satisfactory decision. This forced them to organise a protest over the matter on Tuesday evening at the Student Centre.

Jyoti Negi, a first-year master’s student in the department of philosophy, had filed her nomination to contest for the DR seat. While her attendance stands at 60%, she has suffered from a locomotor disability since birth and was also diagnosed with scoliosis at around 11 years old. Because she routinely required physiotherapy, it was not possible for her to obtain medical certificates for all her visits.

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{{^usCountry}} “There is precedent where relaxations have been made for specially-abled candidates in student polls. I am not asking for any favours; I don’t live in a hostel and I have to come to PU every day from Nayagaon. I am asking for what should be my right under the Indian Constitution,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is precedent where relaxations have been made for specially-abled candidates in student polls. I am not asking for any favours; I don’t live in a hostel and I have to come to PU every day from Nayagaon. I am asking for what should be my right under the Indian Constitution,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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