Chandigarh: 3 suspended CITCO staffers reinstated

Chandigarh: 3 suspended CITCO staffers reinstated

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 19, 2023 08:14 AM IST

The three Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) employees, including manager (commercial) Anil Sharma, and clerks Rikhi Ram and Balwinder Kaur, were suspended for allegedly conniving with a private security agency

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) on Saturday reinstated three employees who were suspended in February for allegedly withdrawing 35 lakh deposited as guarantee to a bank by forging documents.

The orders issued by CITCO said the decision was taken in exercise of the powers conferred under the Central Services (Classification, Control and Appeals) Rules, 1965. (HT)
The three employees, including manager (commercial) Anil Sharma, and clerks Rikhi Ram and Balwinder Kaur, were suspended for allegedly conniving with a private security agency, Oscar Security and Fire Services, which withdrew the 35 lakh. It was alleged that the original documents related to the bank guarantee were taken away from the CITCO office and replaced by a duplicate copy.

The orders issued by CITCO said the decision was taken in exercise of the powers conferred under the Central Services (Classification, Control and Appeals) Rules, 1965. It added that the order placing the employees under suspension had been revoked with immediate effect without prejudice to the outcome of disciplinary proceeding pending against them.

The employees have rejoined duties, but work has yet to be allotted to them.

