Chandigarh: 32nd Punjab Open Ladies’ Championship tees-off today

The Ladies’ Section of Chandigarh Golf Club is hosting the 32nd Punjab Open Ladies’ Championship 2026 at the Chandigarh Golf Course from Tuesday to Friday. The ceremonial tee-off is scheduled for Wednesday at 7.15 am and will be performed by justice Jaishree Thakur, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court. (HT File)

One of North India’s most prestigious and largest amateur women’s golf championships, the four-day event attracted 110 participants from across the country, including golfers from the NCR, neighbouring states and cities such as Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Pune and Indore.

As an integral part of the Ladies’ Golf Tour, the championship plays a significant role in nurturing emerging talent and providing women golfers with a platform to prepare for national and international competitions.

Chandigarh has been a prominent nursery of golfing talent, producing several leading players on the Indian Golf Union (IGU) circuit and in amateur world rankings. These include Ojaswani Saraswat, Heena Kang, Ceerat Kang, Guntas Kaur Sandhu, Rebab Kahlon and Gairat Kahlon, many of whom have represented India in international competitions.

A notable feature of this year’s edition is the participation across generations. The youngest entrant, 10-year-old Pareesha Pradhan, will compete alongside 81-year-old Gunwant Kaur, highlighting the sport’s inclusive nature and enduring appeal across age groups.

The championship will be played over three competitive rounds, with a cut after the first two. The ceremonial tee-off is scheduled for Wednesday at 7.15 am and will be performed by justice Jaishree Thakur, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The tournament will conclude on Friday, followed by the prize distribution ceremony on the lawns of Chandigarh Golf Club.