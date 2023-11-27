Chandigarh: 4-day conference for principals by Bhavan Vidyalaya concludes

The four-day conference of principals of Bhavan’s Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools, themed- “Navigating change- Empowering educated visionaries”, concluded at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Students performing during the conference of principals of Bhavan Vidyalaya in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The conference was inaugurated on November 23 by UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit, and was attended by 70 principals and eminent leaders from the field of education and industry. The event witnessed engrossing sessions and productive group discussions on a wide range of topics ranging from data driven growth; generative power of artificial intelligence to future of leadership.

The ceremony on Sunday was attended by Rakesh Saxena, director, Shikshan Bharti, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai and Madhukar Malhotra, honorary secretary, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, among others.

The day began with a prayer followed by a session of feedback reports on group discussions fostering diverse ideas and collaborative problems-solving perspectives.

The closing ceremony commenced with a performance by the school orchestra, followed by a Sufi dance infused with divinity. Nati and Bhangra were also performed while a song “Hamein to saath chalna hai” by the students of Bhavan’s Special Cell was the highlight of the event.