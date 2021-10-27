Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh administrator: Infrastructure growth needs to be envisioned at tricity level

Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit said that visioning exercise for infrastructure growth should be done at the tricity level of the UT, Mohali, Panchkula and the peripheral areas
Focusing on future planning of Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit stressed that with the growing population, it is imperative to enhance the infrastructure and meet the demands of the residents. (PTI)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The two-day visioning workshop on “Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 & Beyond”, concluded on Tuesday with discussions on health and social protection. The workshop was organised by the UT administration with the objective to set-up a future roadmap for Chandigarh and was supported by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) .

UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit congratulated the experts for highlighting the importance of involvement of the common people in defining the vision for the city. “The quality of amenities should not be distinguished between sectors. Aspirations of the people must be kept in mind and social cohesion is very important”, added the administrator.

Focusing on future planning of the City Beautiful, the administrator stressed that with the growing population, it is imperative to enhance the infrastructure and meet the demands of the residents. He also shared that the visioning exercise should be at the tricity level of Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and the peripheral areas. Ensuring the UT’s commitment to continue this visioning exercise in the future, the administrator officially concluded the workshop and congratulated all the stakeholders for their valuable contribution.

During the workshop, deputy commissioner Mandip Brar and Nitika Pawar, secretary, social welfare, showcased the initiatives taken by the administration to achieve goals like zero poverty, zero hunger and gender equality. Further, case studies and best practices were shared related to social equity, welfare and protection, inclusivity in large cities, social protection and safety nets for informal workers.

UT adviser Dharam Pal lauded the experts for their active participation and ensured that the report submitted by them will be thoroughly examined.

